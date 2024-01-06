Bellevue Asset Management LLC Sells 463 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,796 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for about 4.5% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 14,194 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Starbucks by 0.6% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,412 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 2.9% during the second quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,504 shares of company stock valued at $784,120. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $92.99. 7,064,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,458,404. The firm has a market cap of $105.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $89.21 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.32.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

