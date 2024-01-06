Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Bought by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 1,241.3% during the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 242.2% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEM. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Newmont from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.41.

Newmont Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:NEM traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,784,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,501,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.50. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $33.58 and a one year high of $60.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.05 and its 200-day moving average is $39.86.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. Equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -155.34%.

Insider Activity

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $226,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,396.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,799,866.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $226,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,396.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,586 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

