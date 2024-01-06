Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 95,052 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 614,171 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,052 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.05% of ConocoPhillips worth $73,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.53. 3,984,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,476,084. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.62. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $127.35.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 25.36%.

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COP shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Johnson Rice downgraded ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $146.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.10.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

