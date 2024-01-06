Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,323 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in Adobe by 57.6% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 314.3% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Price Performance

Adobe stock opened at $564.60 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.60 and a 12 month high of $633.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $594.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $547.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.06 billion, a PE ratio of 47.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Argus boosted their price objective on Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $617.21.

View Our Latest Analysis on ADBE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,565 shares of company stock worth $25,777,527. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.