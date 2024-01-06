Capasso Planning Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for 5.2% of Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $9,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 107,925.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,903,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,371,846,000 after acquiring an additional 58,849,352 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,591,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,264,000 after acquiring an additional 93,764 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,350,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,258,000 after acquiring an additional 43,184 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,812,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 942,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,756,000 after acquiring an additional 46,866 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.41. 386,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,702. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.90. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $66.47 and a 1-year high of $86.96.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.