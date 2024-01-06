GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $6.14 Million Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,203 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks makes up 1.2% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $6,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. First Pacific Financial lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PANW shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $281.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.67.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total value of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total value of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total transaction of $47,864,942.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,358,475.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 420,440 shares of company stock valued at $112,671,559. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $282.93. 1,856,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,175,048. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $277.35 and its 200-day moving average is $253.36. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $318.00. The firm has a market cap of $89.21 billion, a PE ratio of 160.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Recommended Stories

