Concord Wealth Partners Increases Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 96,355.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $205,354,303,000 after acquiring an additional 236,493,322 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,681,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,481,646,000 after buying an additional 1,836,795 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,822,521 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,133,853,000 after buying an additional 468,493 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,941,449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,695,521,000 after buying an additional 309,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 10.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,602,239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,443,709,000 after buying an additional 788,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $944.67.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock opened at $1,049.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $491.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $549.99 and a twelve month high of $1,151.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $998.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $910.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.07 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $5.25 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,539,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,943 shares of company stock valued at $47,543,682. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

