Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 2,122 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 396.4% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.39.

Intel Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.89. 34,197,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,589,016. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.60 and a 200 day moving average of $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $197.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.99. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

