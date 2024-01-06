1,039 Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Purchased by BluePath Capital Management LLC

BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 76.1% in the third quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 5,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 36.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,897,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $396.75. 44,742,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,297,528. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $390.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $375.73. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $260.34 and a twelve month high of $412.92.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

