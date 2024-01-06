GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $25.97 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $25,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGT traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $462.29. 435,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,209. The company has a market cap of $55.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $460.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $441.40. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $310.00 and a 52-week high of $487.84.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

