KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 285 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 39,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 291,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Finally, Helen Stephens Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 121,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IUSG traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $101.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,510. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.82 and a twelve month high of $104.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.38 and a 200-day moving average of $98.37.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.