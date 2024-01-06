Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,121 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 1.2% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $6,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 77,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,780,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after buying an additional 11,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 221,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,475,000 after buying an additional 11,610 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,149,855 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

