11,102 Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Acquired by Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,102 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 2,142.9% in the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 314 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock traded up $1.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $189.06. 2,170,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,730,913. The company has a market cap of $137.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.84. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $189.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $148.00 to $193.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays began coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.50.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

