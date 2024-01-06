Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Sells 1,841 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 93,993.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 965,692,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,735,442,000 after acquiring an additional 964,666,040 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,325,555,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,005,000 after buying an additional 8,563,389 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 91,051.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,706,000 after buying an additional 5,359,307 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 133.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,103,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,980,000 after buying an additional 5,195,531 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.23. 7,235,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,151,881. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.01. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.17.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCHW. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $174,975.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $242,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,962.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $174,975.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,960. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

