Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Purchases 9,567 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,567 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 1.0% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $7,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BND. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 64,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,588,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,318,000 after buying an additional 108,137 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,047,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,970,000 after buying an additional 71,096 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,972,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,450,000 after purchasing an additional 299,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 9,401 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,222,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,523,005. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $74.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.21.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.2105 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

