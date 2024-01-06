iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Holdings Boosted by KFA Private Wealth Group LLC

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 3.1% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Element Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.78. The stock had a trading volume of 561,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,825. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.73 and a 200-day moving average of $161.58. The company has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.56 and a 12-month high of $175.32.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

