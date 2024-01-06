KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 112,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $241,000. BCK Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 98,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $206.87. The stock had a trading volume of 543,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,108. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $216.57. The company has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $198.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

