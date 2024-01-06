Stephens Consulting LLC Has $769,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Stephens Consulting LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,188 shares during the quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.37. 3,549,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,506,243. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $78.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

