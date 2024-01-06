Boyd Wealth Management LLC Has $19.39 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Boyd Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 16.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 13.0% of Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,497,927,000 after purchasing an additional 199,871,215 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,579.6% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,509,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,982,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493,148 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,442.5% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,611,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,961,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,029 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $430.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $419.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $409.78. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $348.74 and a one year high of $438.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

