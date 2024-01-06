Compass Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Compass Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 44.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.16.

PYPL opened at $60.12 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.56. The company has a market capitalization of $66.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

