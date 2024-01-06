Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Has $5.14 Million Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,015 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 294.3% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEF stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $95.33. The company had a trading volume of 9,961,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,459,988. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.75. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $100.80.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.2816 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

