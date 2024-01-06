General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GIS. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 573.8% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Price Performance

NYSE:GIS traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.99. 4,014,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,233,520. The company has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.21. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

