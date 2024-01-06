Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Purchased by Grace & White Inc. NY

Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 6,539,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246,806 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,528,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,212,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,514.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,785,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NVO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Argus started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $1.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.98. 3,970,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,626,908. The stock has a market cap of $475.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.98, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $65.05 and a twelve month high of $108.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.90.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. Equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

