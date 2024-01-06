Mackenzie Financial Corp Lowers Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,042,257 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 157,638 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.85% of Amphenol worth $414,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Amphenol by 121.7% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,104,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,086,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,517 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Amphenol by 172.9% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 19,752 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 12,515 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in Amphenol by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 18,816 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 7,671 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amphenol news, Director Robert Livingston bought 11,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Livingston acquired 11,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,009,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,569,742. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $72.00 and a 52 week high of $99.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.25. The stock has a market cap of $56.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.29.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.39%.

A number of analysts have commented on APH shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.38.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

