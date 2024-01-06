Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 10,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Marotta Asset Management raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADP stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $235.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,758,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,312. The firm has a market cap of $96.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $229.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.46 and a 52 week high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.59%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADP. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.50.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

