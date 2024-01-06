Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 384,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $78,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,994,964,000 after buying an additional 46,672 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,080,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,228,798,000 after buying an additional 429,199 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,568,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,010,068,000 after buying an additional 108,622 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 99,846.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,249,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $939,611,000 after buying an additional 4,245,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth $773,292,000. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

TSCO traded up $3.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $218.91. 1,428,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,732. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $251.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $206.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.81.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.75.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

