Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Purchases 990 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 24,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 37,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AFL traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.72. 1,919,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,983,321. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.01. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $84.64.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 22.13%.

In other Aflac news, Director William P. Bowers sold 23,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total value of $1,931,868.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,218.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director William P. Bowers sold 23,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total transaction of $1,931,868.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,218.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,729,796.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,815 shares of company stock worth $13,382,727. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI cut Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.44.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

