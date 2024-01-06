Solstein Capital LLC Purchases 185 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 94.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 380 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,175,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,512 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,699,906 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,356,142,000 after acquiring an additional 504,416 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 305,647.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,681,409,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163,167 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,431,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,035,234,000 after acquiring an additional 274,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390,820 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,685,218,000 after buying an additional 182,849 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total transaction of $6,694,288.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,805 shares of company stock valued at $72,583,483 in the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $474.06 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $285.33 and a 52 week high of $500.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.31, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $464.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $432.40.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NFLX. StockNews.com raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. DZ Bank cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $495.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $457.25.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

