Everhart Financial Group Inc. Sells 229 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.3% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $212.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $176.69 and a 52 week high of $221.56.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

