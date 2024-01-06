Concord Wealth Partners Has $858,000 Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 58.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% in the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 5,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $252.34 per share, with a total value of $2,523,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 659,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,461,884.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.45.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $270.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.63 and a 1-year high of $320.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 67.83%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

