GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Acquires 6,183 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,183 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF makes up 1.5% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC owned about 0.15% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $7,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GBIL. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GBIL traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,380. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.91. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a twelve month low of $99.64 and a twelve month high of $100.21.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

