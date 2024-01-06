GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up 0.9% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $4,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,004,831,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,455,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,124 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,130,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,738,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,754,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,764,000 after purchasing an additional 76,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,251,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,322,000 after purchasing an additional 485,515 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QQQM traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.32. 1,113,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,605,511. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.58. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $107.14 and a 1 year high of $169.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.3807 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

