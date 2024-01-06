Capasso Planning Partners LLC Purchases 1,439 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.6% of Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Bay Rivers Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,538,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 890,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,346,000 after purchasing an additional 27,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,710,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,209,000 after purchasing an additional 23,330 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,275,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,009,250. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.76. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.78 and a 52-week high of $81.66.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.2754 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.