Polunin Capital Partners Ltd Sells 5,300 Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,235,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. HUYA accounts for about 0.8% of Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s holdings in HUYA were worth $3,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in HUYA in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. EWA LLC bought a new stake in HUYA in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in HUYA by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 22,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 8,753 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in HUYA in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in HUYA by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 27,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 9,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

HUYA stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.35. The stock had a trading volume of 856,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,575. HUYA Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $6.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.17.

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.68. HUYA had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that HUYA Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

