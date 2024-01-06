Polunin Capital Partners Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 748,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Hello Group accounts for about 1.2% of Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd owned 0.39% of Hello Group worth $5,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hello Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hello Group by 276.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,640,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,165,000 after buying an additional 4,140,163 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Hello Group by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 920,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,846,000 after buying an additional 152,520 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hello Group by 370.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 998,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,596,000 after buying an additional 786,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Hello Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $899,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

MOMO stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.60. The company had a trading volume of 908,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,180. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.12. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. Hello Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $11.54.

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The information services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The company had revenue of $417.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.47 million. Hello Group had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 17.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hello Group Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

MOMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hello Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hello Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.88.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities including, live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

