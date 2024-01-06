Polunin Capital Partners Ltd Has $19.67 Million Stock Holdings in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO)

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd cut its position in shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,409,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,200 shares during the period. Natura &Co accounts for 4.4% of Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd owned 0.49% of Natura &Co worth $19,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. grew its stake in Natura &Co by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 24,040,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,562,000 after buying an additional 7,672,422 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Natura &Co by 403.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 208,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 166,766 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Natura &Co by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Natura &Co in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,535,000. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in Natura &Co in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,194,000. 6.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Natura &Co alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Natura &Co from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Natura &Co Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Natura &Co stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $6.66. 493,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,910. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.36 and its 200-day moving average is $6.39. Natura &Co Holding S.A. has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Natura &Co had a net margin of 15.36% and a negative return on equity of 1.07%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natura &Co Profile

(Free Report)

Natura &Co Holding SA engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and resale of cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through Natura &Co Latam, Avon International, The Body Shop, and Aesop segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Natura &Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natura &Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.