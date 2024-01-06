PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Polunin Capital Partners Ltd

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd trimmed its position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,051,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,600 shares during the period. PagSeguro Digital accounts for 5.9% of Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $26,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 672.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,839,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,244,000 after acquiring an additional 25,105,756 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter worth $70,207,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 657.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,429,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976,591 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 15.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,291,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 10,040.0% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,521,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAGS stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.36. The stock had a trading volume of 5,889,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,688,770. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $13.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.82.

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $825.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

PAGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, New Street Research raised PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.04.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

