Everhart Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $301.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $297.80 and its 200-day moving average is $286.84. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.94 and a 1 year high of $313.35.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

