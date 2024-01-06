Polunin Capital Partners Ltd Has $38.72 Million Holdings in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,298,384 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 234,800 shares during the period. Harmony Gold Mining accounts for about 8.7% of Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd owned approximately 1.66% of Harmony Gold Mining worth $38,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HMY. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 137.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,273 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 378.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,714 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 28.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HMY traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $5.90. 3,195,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,384,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day moving average is $4.72. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $6.58.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HMY shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harmony Gold Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.40.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

