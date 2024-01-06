iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,156,076,000 after buying an additional 75,850,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,406,000 after purchasing an additional 823,118 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,907,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,564,000 after purchasing an additional 244,127 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,514,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $210,504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVY traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.05. The company had a trading volume of 566,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,423. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.15. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $126.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.189 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

