First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Stock Holdings Reduced by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $3,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RDVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 49.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 43.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 13.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 113.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 79.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $51.34. The company had a trading volume of 808,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,513. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a twelve month low of $41.98 and a twelve month high of $52.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.3421 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

