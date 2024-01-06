Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $3,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,587,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,991,074 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $964,597,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $386,651,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,311,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8,244.7% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 624,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,303,000 after acquiring an additional 616,948 shares in the last quarter.

VXUS stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.01. 3,038,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,488,805. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.34. The company has a market cap of $60.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $58.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.8471 dividend. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

