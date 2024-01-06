Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Has $2.59 Million Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,902 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 22.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPLX has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mplx in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mplx in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.75.

NYSE MPLX traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,517,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,769. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.36. The firm has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.37. Mplx Lp has a 52 week low of $33.03 and a 52 week high of $37.22.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 32.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 97.42%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

