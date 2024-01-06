Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Has $1.89 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. reduced its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,340 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,450 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 1.1% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:COST traded up $7.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $656.01. 2,200,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,630,930. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $612.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $572.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $462.22 and a one year high of $681.91.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $15.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.81%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,619,131.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,529,103. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at $37,619,131.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,177 shares of company stock valued at $10,878,343. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $675.00 to $695.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Northcoast Research downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $632.40.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

