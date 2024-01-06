KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 17,684 Shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Free Report) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,684 shares during the quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.20% of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DSU. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 346.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 5,538 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.73. 146,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,056. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.17. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $10.95.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.0987 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.05%.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

