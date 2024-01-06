Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Shares Bought by Stephens Consulting LLC

Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) by 1,528.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSM. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 144.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,004,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,656 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 12,416.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,587,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,372,000 after buying an additional 1,575,123 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 239.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,152,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,445,000 after buying an additional 812,840 shares during the period. Epacria Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $12,149,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 1,353.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 687,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,787,000 after buying an additional 640,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Performance

NYSE:BSM traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.05. The stock had a trading volume of 519,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,564. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.95. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a twelve month low of $13.41 and a twelve month high of $18.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.01.

Black Stone Minerals Announces Dividend

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.23 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 71.68% and a return on equity of 43.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.84%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 93.14%.

Insider Activity at Black Stone Minerals

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 9,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.11 per share, for a total transaction of $153,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $47,247,006.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 9,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.11 per share, for a total transaction of $153,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $47,247,006.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $456,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,677,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,923,241.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 109,703 shares of company stock worth $1,901,689 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 16.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

