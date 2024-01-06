Stephens Consulting LLC Has $188,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Stephens Consulting LLC cut its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FMB. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 29,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 30,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FMB traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $51.55. The company had a trading volume of 156,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,212. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.10. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $48.08 and a 52 week high of $51.69.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.1325 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

