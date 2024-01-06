1,000 Shares in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG) Acquired by Stephens Consulting LLC

Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 42,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 30,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Genomic Revolution ETF alerts:

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Stock Performance

ARKG stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,987,180 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.29.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Profile

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.