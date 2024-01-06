Stephens Consulting LLC Lowers Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Stephens Consulting LLC cut its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 6.2% in the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 233,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 9.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Corteva by 486.2% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 1.9% during the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 34,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTVA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays downgraded Corteva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Corteva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.65.

Corteva Price Performance

NYSE:CTVA traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.33. 2,721,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,363,933. The firm has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.73. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $65.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,215.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,084 shares of company stock worth $95,527 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

