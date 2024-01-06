Stephens Consulting LLC Invests $104,000 in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,318,000 after purchasing an additional 114,428,100 shares during the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2,907.1% in the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 3,333,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222,827 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,843,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,810 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 211.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,852,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,407 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DGRO stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.68. 1,718,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,614,399. The company has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.33. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $54.12.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

